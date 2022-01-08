iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $44.87. 118,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 160,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 74,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

