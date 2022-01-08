Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Air New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.