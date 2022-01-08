Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

