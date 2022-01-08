The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 537,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,793. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEV shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
