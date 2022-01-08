The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 537,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,793. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $275,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $210,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEV shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

