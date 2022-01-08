Short Interest in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expands By 23.2%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $184,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 537,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,793. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

