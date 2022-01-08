Short Interest in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Rises By 20.7%

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MNR remained flat at $$20.94 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 539,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,854 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,651,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNR. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

