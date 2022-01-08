Short Interest in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Rises By 20.7%

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of MNR remained flat at $$20.94 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 539,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MNR. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
