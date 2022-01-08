Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$20.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 539,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,305. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.72. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 251,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 160,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 582.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 124,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 106,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
