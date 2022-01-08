Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$20.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 539,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,305. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.72. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 251,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 160,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 582.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 124,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 106,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.