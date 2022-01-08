Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Nelnet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,316. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

