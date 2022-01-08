Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Nelnet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.75. 56,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,316. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

