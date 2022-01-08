Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.14 and its 200-day moving average is $245.81. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

