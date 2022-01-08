Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

NYSE TGT opened at $231.35 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

