Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 313,888 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,888 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

