Tdam USA Inc. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,402 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

