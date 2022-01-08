FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 1,650 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.95 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.