Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Declines By 55.2%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 89,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,477. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

