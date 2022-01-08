Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Down 52.6% in December

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE NXP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 123,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXP. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

