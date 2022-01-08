Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.64. The company had a trading volume of 174,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.47 and a 200-day moving average of $451.43. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.