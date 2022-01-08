Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,417 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,760,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

