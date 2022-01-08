Fuse Network Price Hits $1.24 on Major Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 215.7% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.07 or 0.07627738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.35 or 1.00056722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

