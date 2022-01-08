JustBet (WINR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,310.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. JustBet has a market cap of $303,637.77 and $4,310.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.07 or 0.07627738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.35 or 1.00056722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007286 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

