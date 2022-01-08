NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Up 7.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.73. Approximately 248,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 214,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of NextSource Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

