Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading Up 3.2%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

