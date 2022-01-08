Titanium (CVE:TIC) Trading Down 2.3%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 6,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 48,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.05 million and a P/E ratio of -13.87.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

