JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $219.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

