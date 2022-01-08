Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 28,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 89,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.28.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

