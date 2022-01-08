Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 4,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361. The company has a market cap of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

