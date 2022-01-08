ScS Group (LON:SCS) Trading Down 0.9%

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.96). Approximately 27,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 84,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.91. The stock has a market cap of £83.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.

In other ScS Group news, insider Chris Muir sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £205,882.96 ($277,432.91). Also, insider Steve Carson acquired 75,000 shares of ScS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($211,224.90).

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

