NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 345,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

