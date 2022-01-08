Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Drops By 60.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVFH stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. 28,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

