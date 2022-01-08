Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Drops By 60.0%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVFH stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. 28,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.