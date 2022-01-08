Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 306 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 137,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 58,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $124.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

