Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.99.
A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.79.
Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
