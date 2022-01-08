Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

