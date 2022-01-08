XMON (XMON) Trading Up 74% This Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $53,552.40 or 1.27808248 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $80.06 million and $1.25 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMON has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.07 or 0.07627738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.35 or 1.00056722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007286 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.