FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

