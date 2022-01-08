Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

LLY opened at $259.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.