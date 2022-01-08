Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 33,267 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $141,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $553.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.11. The firm has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.