The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PG opened at $162.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

