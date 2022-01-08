Value Monitoring Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Value Monitoring Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,727 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 24.8% of Value Monitoring Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Value Monitoring Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

