Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 1,250 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 6.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.