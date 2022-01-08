Ieq Capital LLC Buys 527 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.08 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

