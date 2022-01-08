Autonio (NIOX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $190,161.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $190,161.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.07 or 0.07627738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.35 or 1.00056722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

