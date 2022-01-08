Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $4.71 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00011239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and $727,230.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

