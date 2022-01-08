Dean Kaye Sells 3,128 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CFO Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $23,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ADV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 399,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,024,000 after buying an additional 485,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 151,012 shares during the period.

ADV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

