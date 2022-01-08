Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

