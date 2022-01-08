Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 867 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 21,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 55,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $53.76 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

