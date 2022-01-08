Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 417,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,349. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

