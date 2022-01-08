Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declines By 59.3%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 265,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,296. ENI has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

