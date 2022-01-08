Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,247. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

