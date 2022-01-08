Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.43. 20,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.79.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

