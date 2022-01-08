CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.