Concord Wealth Partners Has $161,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace Capital boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 156,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

NYSE PNC opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $220.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

